Lallana agrees short-term extension to Liverpool deal which will allow him to see out Premier League title bid

Adam Lallana has agreed a short-term extension to his contract at which will allow him to see out the 2019-20 campaign at Anfield and the remainder of the Reds’ Premier League title bid.

The international will now form part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad through to the end of July, at which point he will drop into the free agent pool.

The 32-year-old has been on Merseyside since 2014, taking in 178 appearances, and will be hoping to add to his medal collection before heading through the exits.

Klopp is delighted to see an experienced figure staying on – one who has been attracting plenty of attention from afar - with Liverpool just two wins away from securing a first English top-flight crown in 30 years.

The Reds boss told the club’s official website: “I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.

“This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much.

“It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club.

“But, to be honest, now is not the time for these words. Because of this news – that he stays until we finish this campaign – I can say all the things I want and need to when our season is concluding next month.

“What I can say – and want to say – now is even the way he has handled this extension tells you all you need to know about the person and his character. A top-class professional and an even better person.

“Adam always puts the club first – always! In the conversations we have had, he has been the first to express that my priority as a manager needs to be the players who are at this club for longer than just the rest of this season.

“He wants to be here to finish the job and do it properly, but it says everything about him that his biggest concern was blocking the progress and opportunity of a player who is under contract for next season also.

“But his role is too important to lose him before this season is done. So, it’s fantastic we can delay our messages of gratitude and good luck until the end of July now.”

Lallana added on his decision to delay the process of finding a new club: “I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family.

“Now isn’t the moment to review my time here because the focus needs to be on the remaining nine matches and the club finishing the season in the best manner possible.

“Of course, one of the big personal positives about committing to this short-term extension is that I will now get to say goodbye to the people who mean so much to me in the right way.

“The gaffer has been different class and we’ve had an honest conversation about what my role will be in the remaining weeks. I want to contribute in the most positive way possible that helps him and the team, not just for the remaining matches of this season – but also what they’ll need to consider for next.

“I’m totally at peace with what that looks and feels like, and I know the role I’ll be playing for this team will help in what’s going to be an extraordinary period – the likes of which none of us have ever experienced.

“I feel in my time at Liverpool I’ve always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I’ve made. I think this one fits into that category as well, so I’m buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people.”