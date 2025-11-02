How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start

The Los Angeles Lakers (4-2) take on the Miami Heat (3-2) on Sunday.

The Lakers are coming off two strong performances that lifted them to a 4-2 record. They opened the season without LeBron James and played three games without Luka Doncic, which makes their early results even more impressive.

LA edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 116 to 115 in a thriller. Then they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117 to 112. Both wins came on the road. The group showed resilience and poise in tough environments.

Two of Miami's wins came by large margins. The Heat beat Charlotte 144 to 117 and Memphis 146 to 114. The roster gives Erik Spoelstra a variety of scoring options. Spoelstra stated before the year that the offense would look different. That has been true so far. Miami is pushing the pace and running faster than any team in the league. They rely less on half-court pick-and-roll creation and more on open-floor movement and quick decisions. They rank top four in three-point percentage and remain efficient overall. Defense remains a strong foundation.

The Heat hold the league's third-best defensive rating. They defended well against the Spurs but lacked scoring due to several missing players. Bam Adebayo finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds. His effort kept the game alive, though it did not change the final outcome.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers will face off against the Heat in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Heat live on FDSSUN, SportsNet LA and Fubo (in-market).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat team news & key performers

Los Angeles Lakers team news

It is still unclear how far the Lakers can climb in a loaded Western Conference. The early signs are promising. The team proved it can compete without its top two stars. Much of that credit goes to Austin Reaves. In the games played without both LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Reaves posted 51 points, 41 points, and 28 points. The Lakers won two of those matchups and kept momentum alive for Doncic’s return.

Luka Doncic flew separately to Memphis and was cleared to play at the last moment. His impact was immediate. He poured in 44 points and led a comeback after a rough first half. That outing made him the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to open a season with three straight 40-point performances. Austin Reaves also delivered again with 21 points and steady play in key moments.

Miami Heat team news

LA Lakers injury report:are out.is questionable.

The Miami Heat have faced their own issues with injuries. Tyler Herro has been sidelined. He is the team's leading scorer. Yet Miami’s offense has looked sharp. They currently sit near the top of the league in points per game at 125.4.

The Heat fell 107 to 101 to the San Antonio Spurs in their latest contest. That result reflected more of San Antonio's defensive execution than Miami’s offense. Before that loss, the Heat won three straight against the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Miami Heat injury report: Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Terry Rozier are out. Norman Powell is questionable.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 07/07/25 CAC Miami Heat Los Angeles Lakers 83–103 01/16/25 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat 117–108 12/05/24 NBA Miami Heat Los Angeles Lakers 134–93 07/11/24 CAC Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat 76–80 01/04/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat 96–110

