Kyrgyzstan vs Oman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Kyrgyzstan and Oman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kyrgyzstan will take on Oman in their final group game of the AFC Asian Cup at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Thursday. While Kyrgyzstan are already out of the race to get into the knockout stage, Oman are third in the group and stand a slim chance of making it to the next round.

Oman had a difficult fixture in their opener as they lost to Saudi Arabia. They were then held by Thailand in the second match. Kyrgyzstan lost both their games with a 0-2 scoreline and are at the bottom of the group. Even a point from the final game will be a big result for them considering their form.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman kick-off time

Date: January 25. 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The match will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Kyrgyzstan vs Oman online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Kyrgyzstan team news

Kyrgyzstan will have to deal with the absence of Ayzar Akmatov and Kimi Merk as they both received straight red cards during their match against Saudi Arabia.

Tamim Al-Balushi, who was sidelined in the previous match for Oman due to a cruciate ligament rupture, is unlikely to be part of the team for the remainder of the tournament.

Kyrgyzstan predicted XI: Tokotayev, Brauzman, Kozubaev, uulu, Sagynbaev; Almazbekov, Abdurakhmanov, Dzhumashev, Alykulov; Kojo, Batyrkanov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tokotayev, Nurlanbekov, Chomoev, Islamkulov Defenders: Brauzman, Kozubaev, Shamurzaev, Sagynbayev, Mishchenko, Mamyraliev, Zhyrgalbek uulu, Duyshobekov Midfielders: Azarov, Alykulov, Abdurakhmanov, Kai Merk, Almazbekov, Musabekov, Kadyrzhanov, Stalbekov, Dzhumashev Forwards: Kojo, Batyrkanov, Toktosunov

Oman team news

Branko Ivankovic stuck to an identical starting lineup for matchday two, but he introduced three new substitutes who had not played in their opening match. Zahir Al-Aghbari, Omar Al-Malki, and Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri all made their debut appearances in this competition.

With no fresh injury concerns, Oman will be going all-out in their final group fixture.

Oman predicted XI: Al-Mukaini; Al-Harthi, Al-Braiki, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi; Al-Saadi; Al-Yahmadi, Fawaz; Al-Yahyaei; Al-Sabhi, Al-Ghassani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Mukhaini, Al-Rushaidi, Al-Rawahi Defenders: Al-Habashi, Al-Habsi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi, Al-Braiki, Al-Busaidi, M. Al-Mushaifri, Al-Gheilani Midfielders: Durbin, Al-Alawi, Al-Malki, Al-Yahmadi, Fawaz, Saleh, Al-Mamari, Al-Yahyaei, Al-Saadi Forwards: Al-Sabhi, Al-Aghbari, Al-Ghassani, Abdullah Al-Mushaifri, Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2023 Kyrgyzstan 1-0 Oman World Cup qualifier June 2023 Kyrgyzstan 0-1 Oman Nations Cup

