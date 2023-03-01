Kylian Mbappe surprises Turkey earthquake aid fundraiser with unannounced video appearance supporting relief efforts

Kylian Mbappe surprised viewers of a fundraiser for Turkish earthquake relief on Wednesday with an appearance supporting aid efforts.

Online fundraiser hosted by Turkish Football Federation

Mbappe calls into live program

Tweets about Turkey afterward

WHAT HAPPENED? An earthquake in Turkey and Syria last month killed more than 45,000 people, and Mbappe has pledged to support those in need amid the humanitarian crisis. His surprise appearance on the fundraiser was meant to draw attention to the importance of raising money for victims.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What happened is a really great tragedy," Mbappe said on the broadcast. "It must have been a tragedy too great for our imagination. I have a hard time estimating what the Turks went through. But our task today is an extraordinary one for me. The world football community will come together and support Turkey. In this respect, this program is exceptional for me. I am proud to be a part of it.

"I will use all the means at my disposal to help children. As someone who always tries to be helpful, I will do my best for Turkey as well. I think everything will be much better for Turkey. I hope we can make many children laugh again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe tweeted a picture of the Turkish flag alongside several emojis after speaking on the stream.

IN A PHOTO:

Twitter

WHAT RELIEF CAMPAIGN WAS MBAPPE SUPPORTING? The specific aid group is called Shoulder to Shoulder and has been backed by the Turkish Football Federation.