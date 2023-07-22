Kylian Mbappe is a victim of 'moral harassment' - PSG slammed by French players' union for treatment of striker amid transfer debacle

PSG have been accused of bullying star forward Kylian Mbappe as he was dropped from the squad in light of refusing to extend his contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has made it clear that he intends to leave PSG at the end of his current deal in the summer of 2024. PSG want Mbappe to extend his contract at the club or he will be sold this summer, as they won't contemplate him leaving for free. As a result they have left him out of their pre-season tour to Asia. The union of French footballers (UNFP) has come out in defence of Mbappe amid an ever-escalating situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: The union issued a statement to "denounce" PSG's treatment of players such as Mbappe after their decision to sideline the forward. The organisation pointed out that he is just the latest star to face such treatment from the club, naming Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum and Keylor Navas as just some of the players to have been frozen out in recent years.

The UNFP added: "All these players, must benefit from the same working conditions as the rest of the professional workforce. It nevertheless seems useful to the UNFP to remind managers that exerting pressure on an employee – via the deterioration of his working conditions for example – to force him to leave or to accept what the employer wants constitutes moral harassment, which French law strongly condemns."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe could spend the entire 2023-24 season on the sidelines and inactive if the stalemate continues. PSG want to receive a transfer fee for the star, but Real Madrid - likely Mbappe's next club - don't want to pay for for his services and are prepared to wait to sign him for free in a year's time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? It will be a case of who blinks first in the stand-off. PSG will face enormous criticism if Mbappe is forced to watch from the sidelines all season, especially if results don't go according to plan. However, PSG have such wealth that they can afford to let Mbappe rot on the bench for a year. But with Euro 2024 on the horizon, can Mbappe really afford to be out of action for nearly a whole year?