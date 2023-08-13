Kylian Mbappe staying in Paris?! PSG confirm star has been reintegrated into training with contract renewal not being ruled out despite Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe is being reintegrated into their first-team squad after being exiled from the team.

Mbappe looked set for PSG exit

Has now returned to training

Could even sign new contract

WHAT HAPPENED? French World Cup winner Mbappe has been linked with a summer exit from PSG after refusing to sign a new contract, which runs out in 2024. The 24-year-old has since been banished from the first-team, with the forward part of an exiled group of teammates called the 'bomb squad', as the Ligue 1 side would rather sell him for a fee this month, rather than see him leave on a free in a year. After taking down posters of him at Parc des Princes, shops in Paris no longer selling his jersey, and the club saying there will be a 'wave of redundancies' at the French side if Mbappe isn't sold, AS states the former Monaco star has been reintegrated back into Luis Enrique's first-team squad. The report adds that a contract renewal is still possible.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the club reads: "Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are seemingly in disarray at present but if Mbappe stayed or even signed a new deal, that would be a monumental boost for the Ligue 1 champions - who drew 0-0 with Lorient in their season opener on Saturday. With talisman Neymar tipped to leave, keeping Mbappe would cushion that blow, somewhat.

Article continues below

AND WHAT'S MORE: The French accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for Mbappe last month but he was not interested in a move there. Reports have previously suggested PSG are convinced the Frenchman has an agreement in place with Real Madrid to join the club as a free agent next year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? This Mbappe saga may have some more twists and turns in it. PSG are back in action on Saturday against Toulouse in Ligue 1.