Kylian Mbappe's luxurious car collection - From Volkswagens to €527k Ferrari

Kylian Mbappe is not just one of the most talented players in the world, but he's also among the biggest earners in the industry.

The gifted attacker's net worth is already estimated at around $110 million and a potential move to Real Madrid will undoubtedly make Mbappe one of the richest footballers in the world.

As such, it is only natural that the star player has a fleet of luxury cars in his garage.

Let's find out which cars the France international drives.

Ferrari 488 Pista | €527,350

The 488 Pista model is one of the finest supercars. It has a 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 Engine. This powerful engine makes up to 711 Horsepower and 567 Lb-Ft of Torque.

Volkswagen Tiguan | €57,000

It is a 1 diesel engine car with a capacity of 1968 cc. and is available with an automatic transmission. The Tiguan has a mileage of 16.65 km & the ground clearance of the car is 149 mm. It is a five-seater four-cylinder car. It is 4486mm long, 1839mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2677mm.

Volkswagen Touareg | €120,00

The Volkswagen Touareg is available in two variants, a diesel engine and a petrol engine. The diesel engine is 2967 cc and 4921 cc’s while the petrol engine is 3598 cc and 4163 cc’s. The car is available with automatic transmission. It is a five-seater and four-cylinder car.

Volkswagen Multi Van | €80,000

This is a premium Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) with a powerful engine created by Volkswagen. The MUV is a five-seater and has a fuel tank capacity of 80 litres. It boasts of a 3200cc V6 diesel engine which generates a maximum power of 230 bhp and gives out a torque of 315 Nm. It comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz V Class | €134,552

This classy Mercedes car has a diesel engine with a capacity of 2143 cc and 195T. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the V-Class has a mileage of 16.0 kmpl. It is a seven-seater and a four-cylinder car and has a length of 5370mm, a width of 1928mm, and a wheelbase of 3430 mm.

An Audi, BMW, and a Range Rover

Other than the above-mentioned cars, the Frenchman also owns a BMW, an Audi and a Range Rovers but their models are not disclosed.

