Kyle Walker snubs Bayern Munich transfer after public Thomas Tuchel pursuit as Man City close in on extension agreement with star full-back

Richard Martin
Kyle Walker Man City 2022-23Getty Images
Kyle Walker has rejected the chance to join Bayern Munich and has opted to stay with Manchester City.

  • Walker to stay at Man City
  • Rejects chance to join Bayern
  • Now considering new City deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The England defender will remain at City after finally deciding to reject a move to Bayern, according to The Athletic. Walker, 33, had verbally agreed to join Bayern earlier in the summer, although the Bundesliga champions and City had not struck a deal on the transfer fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker had a change of heart after speaking with City coach Pep Guardiola, according to the report, and is now considering a second offer of a new contract from the treble winners, which is larger than the one Bayern had offered him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City have already parted ways with two highly experienced players in Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, and Guardiola was wary of losing Walker, too. The European champions are also set to depart with Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo, and the club cannot afford to see a third defender leave.

THOMAS TUCHEL BAYERN MÜNCHENGetty ImagesKYLE WALKER MANCHESTER CITY Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Premier League champions begin their title defence away to Burnley on Friday.

