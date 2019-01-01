Kluivert: I would have liked to beat Real Madrid with Ajax

The winger missed out on a historic evening for his old side as they thrashed the Spanish giants to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Justin Kluivert has admitted he would have liked to have been part of the team that beat in the , but says he has become a better player at .

The 19-year-old winger left the Dutch giants for Roma last summer, but is yet to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI.

While Kluivert was left out of the squad for the defeat to that saw his side crash out of the Champions League at the last-16, Ajax secured their place in the quarter-finals with a shock 4-1 win over Real Madrid.

The international acknowledged he could have been part of the first Ajax team to reach the last eight in 16 years, but insists he feels he made the right choice in moving to the Italian capital.

"When they beat Real Madrid away, that is wonderful to see," he told Fox Sports. "Sometimes I really think I would have liked to be there, but I don't regret my choice at all. But sometimes you think: 'I could have been there'. I think it's wonderful for Ajax, really beautiful.

"I am now a better player than I was at Ajax. I feel that, I know that. I learned a lot, also off the field. More than I could have learned at Ajax. But maybe I could have learned other things at Ajax."

The attacker has started the last two games since Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked from his role as Roma coach and replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

And Kluivert is excited to learn more from veteran coach Ranieri.

Article continues below

"It's been going very well for the last couple of weeks. I have learned a lot from the new coach already and I'm happy that I'm getting minutes," he said. "We play in a 4-4-2, but in our system I come into my strength so it's really good.

"I look forward to playing much more. The new coach thinks I'm a good player and wants to use my speed. I must keep going for him all the time. That suits me well and I love it. If you let me do my own thing, it usually works out fine."

He added: "[Being left ouf of the team] was difficult, of course. But you know that if you go to a top club. You don't immediately start every game, that is normal and I expected it. Now that I am going to play more it just feels good. I am very happy with that. I do my best every day and hopefully I'll be there one day."