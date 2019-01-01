‘Klopp’s had four years at Liverpool; Solskjaer needs time’ – Man Utd must be patient, says Bosnich

The former Red Devils goalkeeper admits that things have not gone to plan at Old Trafford, but he wants to see the current coach right the wrongs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs time and patience at , says Mark Bosnich, with the former Red Devils goalkeeper pointing out that Jurgen Klopp has had four years to get things right at .

Another change in the dugout at Old Trafford is being mooted, with the progress expected by an ambitious outfit having not been made since Jose Mourinho was shown to the door.

Solskjaer remains adamant that he has the full backing of his board, having committed to a three-year contract, but results will determine how long he remains in the hot seat.

Delivering those has been an issue of late, but Bosnich is among those who believe that long-term vision needs to be shown by a fallen giant – such as that which has allowed Klopp to turn Liverpool into winners and Premier League title challengers.

The ex-Red Devils custodian told talkSPORT: “They haven’t had a good start, we know that, there’s a lot of pressure on Ole Gunner Solskjaer and the whole club.

“There’s a lot of talk from Manchester United fans about whether Solskjaer should stay or go, but you’ve got to have some patience.

“What are they going to do, just keep sacking managers year-in, year-out? You’ve got to give the man a go!

“Jurgen Klopp has had four years at Liverpool, and it hasn’t even been a year since Ole was appointed – you’ve got to give him time!”

United’s next outing will give them an opportunity to prove that they can compete with the best, as table-topping Liverpool are due to pay a visit to Manchester.

The Reds could equal ’s record of 18 successive Premier League wins with another triumph at Old Trafford, but Bosnich believes the Red Devils will raise their game for a crunch clash – even with Paul Pogba and David de Gea being ruled out through injury.

He added: “It’s always a massive game against Liverpool and hearing that two of their players are out is not great, but Manchester United when they’ve got their backs to the wall can be very, very dangerous.

“No one is giving them a chance in hell, but they’ve got a very good record against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

“Liverpool are going great guns, but they’re away from home and it’s after the international break, which can throw the chips in the air, so you never know.”