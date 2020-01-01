Klopp unfazed by Salah transfer talk & expects ‘long’ Liverpool stay for Egyptian

The Reds boss has been given no indication that a prolific forward who has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid would be looking for a move

Jurgen Klopp is not overly concerned by the transfer talk which continues to surround Mohamed Salah, with the boss expecting the Egyptian to remain at Anfield for a “long” time.

The Reds have a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner tied to a long-term contract.

They have also been offered no indication by the 27-year-old that he is considering taking on another challenge away from Merseyside.

A number of former Liverpool stars have, however, suggested that Salah’s head could be turned by ongoing rumours of interest from the likes of and .

Klopp remains unfazed by said speculation, telling reporters when asked if he expects the key man to still be at his disposal next season: "I would think so, did you hear something different?

"How can you see the hunger to stay at Liverpool? It looks to me like he is really settled to be honest.

"I have no idea, actually, but you could ask me the same question for all the others and I have no idea. I didn't think about it until [the press] asked me.

"As long as I don't hear anything and I don't ask the players what they think of next season or in two years, for me, it looks like [he will stay].

"How long is his contract? Long? I would [think so] yes, but I have no idea."

The success being enjoyed by Liverpool under Klopp should help to keep the likes of Salah fully committed to the cause.

, UEFA Super and Club World Cup crowns have already been collected, with a 19-point lead opened up at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp puts that consistency down to being given the time and space to work with a star-studded squad and bring the best out of them.

He added ahead of a home date with Southampton on Saturday: "The thing is, winning a couple of games in a row [is fine] but working longer together is what we have always said so I don't have to start a fresh every single week, new.

"So even if we don't perform, I don't have to start explaining to the boys: 'OK, we didn't win because of...' I don't have to tell the boys why it didn't work out.

"We have created, if you like, the toolbox and you have to use all these tools, obviously and sometimes we forget to use the screwdriver or whatever.

"And then we say in these moments, we use them for the common basis. It is the time we have been together and the understanding of the boys. It is the trust they have in each other and in us as well.

"If I speak to the players before the game about the qualities of the other team they don't think: 'Yes you say that because we have to concentrate'.

"We have a clear agreement I don't make the other team up. I don't shout like this just to keep them awake. When it is a strong team like ,

"I tell them and if a team has weaknesses, I tell them. I would never set a team up to say: 'We play tomorrow, here they aren't that strong'. Never. These are things we have created in four years together."