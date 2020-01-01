‘Klopp not running around & will relax FA Cup stance’ – Liverpool manager should face Shrewsbury, says Murphy

The Reds boss has said that both he and his senior squad will sit out a fourth round replay, but a former midfielder expects that decision to change

Jurgen Klopp should be on the touchline for ’s fourth round replay with Shrewsbury as he is “not running round the pitch”, says Danny Murphy.

The Reds boss has stated that both he and his senior squad will be absent for the fixture at Anfield on February 4.

That is because the game will come in the middle of what is supposed to be Liverpool’s winter break from Premier League competition.

With a gruelling schedule having already seen the Reds compete on multiple fronts this season, Klopp is eager to hand his over-worked stars a much-needed rest.

Murphy can understand that decision, with Neil Critchley’s U23 side being asked to provide cover again after previously stepping in for a clash with , but the former midfielder believes a first-team coach should be in attendance.

“I’m completely with Jurgen Klopp in protecting his players when they’re pushing for the league for the first time in the 30 years and they’ve got the still,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“Protect your players, I understand that; you’ve got a big squad, you’ve got good youngsters, rotate the team – no problem.

“But I think he should be there. He should be at the game. I don’t think there’s any reason for him not to be there.

“Wherever he’s flying to, whatever holiday he’s got with or without the players, whether they’re going away together or he’s given the players time off, he is the manager.

“He’s not running round the pitch every three days, he’s just walking about the training pitch and in the dugout.

“As the manager, the impact of being there for those younger lads who play on the day is massive.

“I’m telling you it would make a difference to their performance. I know as a young player, when the first-team manager comes to watch you, even at a training session, the tempo goes from seven to ten.

“A part of his thinking may be that he doesn’t want to overshadow Critchely and what he’s doing with those young players… but I don’t think it would.

“So wherever Klopp is, this is at Anfield so he can get to the game.

“I completely understood the Club World Cup; it was nearly impossible for him to be at both games in 24 hours, but this is a bit different.

“I’ve not got a problem with what team they put out, but I think he should be there and I think it would help the players if he’s there.

“And I’ve got a feeling he will be there. I think this might change.”

Liverpool are having to face Shrewsbury again after throwing away a two-goal lead against League One opposition to be held to a 2-2 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow.