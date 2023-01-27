'He's suffering' - Klopp explains why Salah's Liverpool form has dipped and offers Gakpo hope

Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah's form is "suffering" as a result of the changes to Liverpool's forward line this season.

Salah has seven Premier League goals

Egyptian scored three in last 10 games in all comps

Gakpo yet to score in four Reds outings

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference to preview the Reds' FA Cup trip to Brighton, Klopp was asked about the Egyptian, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, but only seven in the Premier League and three in his last 10 appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "Oh yes, of course he is suffering. It was a well-drilled machine the front three, everything was clear what we were doing. It is specific, offensive play that requires a lot of work and lot of information, and not always obvious information. You create a feeling about a lot of these things, about where your team-mate is and where to pass the ball without looking. That is not cool but we cannot expect just to be back to our best and win 5-0 and go to the next game. We have to work hard. Nobody wants to hear it but we have to do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are still without both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, who are due back in training next month after calf issues, and Luis Diaz, who is set to be sidelined until March with a knee problem. The Reds did add Cody Gakpo in a £44 million ($52m) deal from PSV earlier this month, but the Dutch international is yet to find the net in four appearances - although Klopp was quick to praise the 23-year-old's contribution.

He said: "Now we have Cody as a really important asset, like a connector, he can play the wing and the centre as well. His defending is outstanding, you can say we bought a striker and you talk about his defending but the defending in this position is outstanding, it is what we need. You can see in his finishing that he is a sensational finisher, his shooting from distance is outstanding but in games he has been in a bit of a rush.

"He has a long term contract here. I am completely happy - people say he didn’t score but coming as a striker in our team at this moment ‘congratulations!’ and then getting judged because you don’t score? That's really cool! Internally it is all fine and he is fine. He is a smart boy, he really wants to learn and is a good listener. Everything is fine."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds take on Brighton at the Amex in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday before resuming Premier League action at Wolves on Saturday February 4.