Klopp confirms Alisson out for at least 'a couple of weeks' as Liverpool agree one-year Lonergan deal

have agreed a one-year deal for veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that Alisson Becker will be out for 'a few weeks' with a calf injury.

Alisson pulled up with a calf injury after attempting a goal-kick in Friday evening's Premier League curtain-raiser, a match which the European champions won 4-1 against .

Free agent Adrian was signed as Simon Mignolet's replacement after the latter departed for in his home country of .

Former West Ham man Adrian replaced Alisson after 39 minutes and looks set to retain the number one spot until the Brazilian returns, with young shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher still not yet fit.

Klopp admitted after the match that Alisson's injury 'doesn't look too good' and have moved to sign another free agent in Lonergan, the 35-year-old signing a one-year deal with the Anfield side.

