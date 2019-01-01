Klopp and Mane win Premier League March awards

The Merseysiders won 10 points from 12 during the month to maintain their title charge with their manager and one of his star forwards taking honours

boss Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Month while Reds forward Sadio Mane has claimed the player award.

The German picks up the award after leading his side to three wins and a draw during the month to maintain their challenge for the Premier League title.

It is the third time Klopp has been named manager of the month since his appointment as Anfield boss in October 2015 and the second this season, having also won it in December.

The 51-year-old beat four other nominees to the award, with ’s Pep Guardiola, boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and ’s Marco Silva missing out.

Mane, meanwhile, is named Player of the Month for the second time in his career having first won the award in August 2017.

The forward scored three goals in Liverpool’s four Premier League matches during the month.

The former Southampton man beat Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson, ’s Seamus Coleman, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Leicester’s Jamie Vardy and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse to the award.

The decisions were made via a public vote combined with a panel of three experts.

Liverpool’s month began with a goalless draw against Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

The following weekend Roberto Firmino and Mane both scored twice as the Reds came from behind to beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield. James Milner’s 81st-minute penalty secured a 2-1 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage seven days later.

They left things even later against ; with a 90th-minute own goal from defender Toby Alderweireld sealing another dramatic 2-1 win.

Article continues below

As well as taking 10 points from 12 league games, Klopp’s side also beat German giants Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena to progress through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Merseysiders are currently two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, albeit having played a game more than Guardiola’s side.

Next up for Liverpool is a clash with at Anfield on Sunday. Earlier on the same day, title rivals Manchester City take on at Selhurst Park.