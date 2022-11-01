'He loves the club' - Klopp agent issues update on Liverpool manager's future

Jurgen Klopp's agent has clarified speculation about him resigning as Liverpool manager, insisting that the German will remain at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Liverpool's continued struggles on the pitch, speculation over Klopp's future has been rife, with some suggesting that he may resign from his post as manager. Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has come out and denied such rumours, instead explaining his love for the club.

WHAT HE SAID: Quoted by Florian Plettenburg, Kosicke said: "I can assure that Jürgen Klopp has no intention of resigning from Liverpool FC. The fact that problems could arise this season due to the past intensive season was taken into account by the club's owners before the start of the season.

"Jurgen enjoys the backing of the people in charge and is in regular contact with them. He loves the club, his team and the fans and is determined to continue and successfully complete the transition in Liverpool. He didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After what looked like a kickstart victory at home to Manchester City last month, Liverpool have since spiralled back out of control as injury and inconsistency takes its toll on the squad. Back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Nottingham Forest and Leeds mean they sit ninth in the table after 12 games, some 16 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The German coach has a handful of games left before the World Cup kicks off to find a vein of consistency and quality once again for Liverpool.