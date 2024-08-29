How to watch today's Kilmarnock vs Copenhagen Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between Kilmarnock and Copenhagen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kilmarnock return to the BBS Stadium Rugby Park for an uphill task in the second leg of the Conference League Qualification play-off round against Copenhagen on Thursday.

The Danish side travel with an advantage of a two-goal lead from the opening leg tie that was held in Copenhagen last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Copenhagen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Conference League Qualification match between Kilmarnock and Copenhagen will be available to watch and stream online live through SolidSport.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kilmarnock vs Copenhagen kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Rugby Park

The Conference League Qualification match between Kilmarnock and Copenhagen will be played at the BBS Stadium Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Thursday, August 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

The Scottish hosts will be without Kyle Magennis due to a hamstring injury, while Fraser Murray and Stuart Findlay emerge as doubts for the game.

With his side struggling in front of goal this season, Killie manager Derek McInnes could shuffle things up in attack around forward Marley Watkins.

Midfielder Brad Lyons' red card from the 2-0 league loss against Aberdeen at the weekend has no implications here.

Kilmarnock possible XI: O'Hara; Burroughs, Wright, Mayo, Bainbridge; Lyons, Donnelly, Watson; Armstrong, Watkins, Anderson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, McCrorie, Glavin Defenders: Burroughs, Ndaba, Wright, Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Schilte-Brown, Ellis, Mersey, Bainbridge Midfielders: McKenzie, Lyons, Kennedy, Armstrong, Watson, Mackay-Steven, Donnelly, Murray, Donnelly, Brannan, Brown, Polworth Forwards: Vassell, Cameron, Anderson, Wales, Watkins, Leslie

Copenhagen team news

The Lions have a lengthy injury list that includes Andreas Cornelius, Birger Meling, Jordan Larsson, Nicolai Boilesen, Rodrigo Huescas, Roony Bardghji, Thomas Delaney and William Clem.

Off his remaining options, Copenhagen boss Javob Neestrup will be counting on seven-goal youngster Orri Oskarsson alongside Mohamed Elyounoussi and Elias Achouri.

Copenhagen possible XI: Trott; Gocholeishvili, Vavro, Pereira, Lopez; Froholdt, Diks, Mattsson; Elyounoussi, Oskarsson, Achouri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trott, Runarsson, Sander Defenders: Garananga, Vavro, Diks, Pereira, Gocholeishvili Midfielders: Claesson, Mattsson, Elyoinoussi, Lerager, Robert, Achouri, Falk, Hojer, Froholdt Forwards: Oskarsson, Chiakha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Kilmarnock and Copenhagen across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 22, 2024 Copenhagen 2-0 Kilmarnock UEFA Conference League

