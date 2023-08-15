Kepa Arrizabalaga is done with Chelsea! Real Madrid loanee reveals he's hoping to earn permanent deal this season

Matthew Holt
Kepa Real Madrid 2023Getty Images
Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga hopes his performances at Real Madrid can earn him a permanent move away from Chelsea.

  • Kepa joined Madrid on loan
  • Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez this summer
  • 28 y/o wants permanent move

WHAT HAPPENED? An injury to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois resulted in the 28-year-old making the switch to the Bernabeu earlier this week. And now the Spaniard is aiming on making his stay a permanent one.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at his official unveiling, Kepa stated: “I hope that with my performances Real Madrid will decide to keep me after the loan. This club is legendary.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No stranger to La Liga, Kepa will hope to cement his place at Madrid this season, with Carlo Ancelotti's hoping to wrestle the title back from Barcelona this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Kepa-Arrizabalaga(C)Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 2023-24

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos beat Athletic Club 2-0 in their opening contest of the season, and travel to Almeria on Saturday in their second outing of the 2023/24 campaign.

