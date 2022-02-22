'Kante is our game changer!' - Chelsea midfielder helps Blues to clean sheet record

Chelsea man of the match midfielder N'Golo Kante has been called the team's "game changer" by head coach Thomas Tuchel after he helped them to their fifth consecutive home clean sheet in the Champions League.

With their 2-0 victory over Lille on Tuesday, the Blues now have the longest-ever home clean sheet streak in the competition among English sides.

Tuchel said Kante has finally reached his best form after dealing with injuries earlier in the campaign.

"I was very pleased today, it took him a while," Tuchel told BT Sport. "He struggled in the last matches with his belief and intensity and game in general.

"It was good he stepped up today and you can instantly see the impact he makes. He is our game changer. He had a huge impact on the team."

Since Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge in January last year, Chelsea have kept 39 clean sheets in all competitions, more than any other side in Europe’s big five leagues.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has kept a clean sheet in 14 of his 18 starts in the Champions League – the highest clean sheet ratio of any goalkeeper with at least five starts in the competition’s history.

