Kane remains Manchester City's top transfer target amid links with Ronaldo

Tottenham striker is still the priority for Pep Guardiola as the transfer deadline looms despite speculation over a move for Juventus star

Tottenham striker Harry Kane remains Manchester City’s top target amid reports of interest in Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Premier League champions are expected to press ahead with their move for the England captain despite Spurs chairman Daniel Levy insisting that Kane is not for sale.

City will have to break the British transfer record they set when they paid £100 million ($136m) for Jack Grealish earlier in the window, and time is running out as the August 31 deadline nears.

Why do City want Kane?

City boss Pep Guardiola wants a replacement for the club's greatest ever goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer, and confirmed that Kane was his side's top target.

But Kane, who was the Premier League's top scorer and leading assist-maker last term, has three years remaining on his contract and Spurs are showing no signs of wanting to sell.

City put together a £100m offer earlier in the transfer window and are expected to make another offer for the 28-year-old before the deadline.

Could Ronaldo join City?

Goal understands that Ronaldo is one of a number of forwards suggested to City, but the club's focus is still squarely on Kane.

Speculation has grown over the Portuguese international's future after he was left on the bench for Juve's 2-2 draw with Udinese at the weekend.

But Ronaldo has not asked to leave Juventus, according to sources in Italy, and the Serie A giants have not received any offers for him.

The former Manchester United forward is also on record as saying he would never play for City and Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri said Ronaldo has told him that he was staying at Juventus.

Will City make any other deals?

City's funds have been boosted by the sales of several fringe players as well as collecting a percentage of the deal that saw Jadon Sancho join Man Utd this summer.

Guardiola confirmed that several players want to leave before the transfer window shuts, with midfielder Bernardo Silva considered the most likely to depart.

Goal understands that no deal is currently close for Silva, who has been linked with AC Milan, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

What's been said?

Guardiola has said any more incomings will depend on the market but added that City should always try to sign the best players when they are available.

"The group of people are fantastic, the players have incredible quality, so I cannot complain," he said after Saturday's 5-0 victory over Norwich City.

"I've never complained since I arrived on day one, I will not do it now, but of course the club has an obligation, the duty to look forward, to get better, to feel we can still be there with a tough Premier League and this is what we are going to do."

