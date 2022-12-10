WATCH: Kane misses biggest penalty of his life as England crash out of World Cup

Harry Kane missed the biggest penalty of his life, which would have equalised against France, sending England crashing out of the World Cup.

Kane misses huge penalty with five minutes left

England crash out of World Cup

Kane missed chance for England record

WHAT HAPPENED? After a lengthy VAR check, England were awarded a second penalty. Again Kane stepped up to take it after bagging one just half an hour before. Uncharacteristically, Kane blazed the ball well over the bar, missing the chance to become England's record goalscorer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England had got themselves back into the game via a Kane penalty, and had the chance to equalise again from the same situation. The miss has sent them crashing out of the World Cup, one stage earlier than in 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND & FRANCE? It is the end of the road for the Three Lions, while Les Bleus go on to face Morocco in the semi-finals.