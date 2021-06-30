Kane allays injury fears after 'massive blow' as England stun Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

The Tottenham striker went down after a heavy challenge in the second half, but picked himself up to score a decisive goal

Harry Kane has allayed fears over his fitness after suffering a "massive blow" during England's stunning round of 16 victory over Germany at Euro 2020.

England picked up their first major tournament victory over Germany in 55 years at Wembley on Tuesday, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sealing a memorable 2-0 triumph.

Kane finally broke his duck at this summer's European Championship with a late close-range finish, but only after picking himself off the deck after a heavy challenge from Mats Hummels at the start of the second half.

What's been said?

The Tottenham striker appeared to be in real discomfort and for a moment it looked as though he would have to be withdrawn early.

However, Kane has confirmed that he sustained no lasting damage from the tackle, telling BBC Sport: "Massive, I took a massive blow to the knee but I just knew I had to give it a couple of minutes."

The Three Lions captain added on his decisive goal and the team's overall display: "I’ve always said as a striker you’ve just got to be ready for the next chance and Jack [Grealish] put in a great cross and I put it in.

"Obviously, every striker wants to put it in the back of the net, it’s nice to score my first and will hopefully score some more. It's an amazing day, an amazing game.

"To hear Wembley like this, it was a moment we’ll never forget and a great performance. 2-0 another clean sheet but a perfect afternoon.

"We’ll enjoy this one but we have another important game on Saturday."

Can England go all the way?

England can now look forward to a last-eight tie against Ukraine, which they will be expected to win to set up a semi-final clash with either the Czech Republic or Denmark.

Kane feels that no one will want to play the Three Lions in their current form, and says there is more to come from a squad brimming with talent across the pitch.

"If you look at our attacking players and not just myself, teams will be looking at us and know that we’re dangerous," he added.

"Of course we want to score goals and we’re keeping clean sheets. So we’re building self-belief going forward, we can’t switch off as we obviously want to go all the way.

"The bottom line is we don’t want to stop here. We have a vision of where we want to go and we’re not done yet.

"We loved it [against Germany] and hopefully we will back again for the semi-final and final."

