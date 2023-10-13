The end of Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City nightmare? Bayern Munich considering shock move for out-of-favour England international in January

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a shock move for Manchester City's out-of-favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfield hardman was handed an opportunity to impress against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup by Pep Guardiola in the absence of Rodri, but he failed to make the most of it by putting in an ordinary shift. He has played just 70 minutes in three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season which highlights that Phillips is not in the plans of his manager and a January transfer is more likely on the cards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Sun, Bayern are keeping a close look on his situation and could swoop in with a shock move for him in winter or in the next summer. Thomas Tuchel believes he can bring the best out of the player and could possibly push for a loan deal in the next transfer window, just like they did for Joao Cancelo the previous winter.

City had informed him that they were willing to let him move in the summer but the player insisted on staying at the Etihad to fight for his place.

WHAT NEXT? Time is running out for Phillips at City and he must pull up his socks to continue in England. If he keeps being a bench-warmer, then a move to Bayern might prove to be a fresh lease of life for the player.