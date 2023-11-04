Kalvin Phillips to move abroad? Man City midfielder a target for Juventus as England star searches for game time ahead of Euro 2024

Kalvin Phillips could move out of England in January with Juventus plotting a loan move for the English midfielder.

Juventus eye loan move for Phillips

Wants more game time before Euro 2024

Has appeared in six matches for Man City this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City could allow their out-of-favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips to leave the club temporarily in January as Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a loan move for the English international, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phillips, who has appeared in just six matches for the Cityzens this season, is reportedly keen on moving out of the club in the next window in search of more game time so that he finds his name in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 which will be held in Germany next summer.

WHAT NEXT? The Bianconeri are in search of a midfielder as they are missing the services of players like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli due to suspensions. Other than the former Leeds United start, Arsenal's Thomas Partey is also reportedly on Juventus' wishlist.