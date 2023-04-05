Kai Havertz cooled rumours that he might be thinking about leaving Chelsea for Bayern Munich, insisting he will see out his Blues contract.

Havertz inconsistent with Chelsea

Linked with move back to Germany

But doesn't see reason to make move now

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has been a scapegoat at times for Chelsea's woes because of his inconsistent finishing, but the criticism apparently hasn't driven him to want a transfer. He recently suggested that Bayern Munich was a difficult club to turn down, but any ideas of joining them will likely come later in his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I still have a two-year contract, I don't have to move every two to three years," Havertz told Bild's Podcast Phrasenmaher. "My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans.

"At the moment we're still in the Champions League. My goal is to reach the final again. Football is very fast paced, you never know what will happen. We'll see what happens in the summer. I'm not thinking about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz has taken a different approach from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, two recent attacking signings who quickly realised that Stamford Bridge might not be the best place for them. Hakim Ziyech would have similarly been out the door in January if pesky paperwork hadn't stopped him.

But with Chelsea spending big in the transfer market on creative playmakers, Havertz could soon be forced to reckon with his future - or lack thereof - under the Blues' next permanent manager. Bayern Munich, of course, are now led by Thomas Tuchel, an ardent defender of Havertz who won the Champions League courtesy of his compatriot's winner against Manchester City in 2021.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Havertz may be selfishly hoping for Chelsea to hire Julian Nagelsmann, a German manager who has seen plenty of the 23-year-old and could have a soft spot for him.