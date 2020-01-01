Havertz backing Germany boss Low despite Spain humiliation

The Chelsea midfielder still believes his national team boss is the right man for the job despite several recent setbacks

Joachim Low is still the right man to lead , according to midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 2014 World Cup-winning coach's tenure has come under fresh scrutiny following last month's 6-0 Nations League thrashing at the hands of .

That setback came as the latest blow to Low's authority after a humbling group-stage exit when they attempted to defend their world title at 2018.

The 60-year-old took charge after the 2006 World Cup, meaning it would be more than understandable for him to be running on empty, although Havertz - who missed the previous international break after contracting coronavirus - believes Low has plenty left to offer.

"For me personally, definitely," he told Sky Deutschland when asked about Low's suitability for his role.

"It feels like everyone is talking about it, but sometimes it goes badly in football.

"I believe that a young team like the one we have at the moment will learn a lot from a 6-0 defeat.

"We'll be coming back. We have a huge quality in the team."

Low's decision to jettison experienced trio Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels has also invited scrutiny, especially with the former two now excelling under his one-time assistant Hansi Flick at .

Havertz understands the outcry over the trio's omission, but said it is not his place to question the decisions Low makes over his roster.

"I also get the discussion with Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng. For me, these are extraordinary players who have performed very well for the team," Havertz said.

"But we can't decide that, the national coach has to do that. In the end, however, we are very happy with the coach and we still have a lot to do in the future. I appeal to the patience of both the media and the fans."

Pressed on whether he would prefer to see Muller, Boateng and Hummels back in the fold, Havertz tried to remain noncommittal.

"It's not my decision. Ultimately, the coach has to clarify that with his staff. They can judge that best," he added.

"It would be wrong if I were to say something directly about it."