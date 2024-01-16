Juventus vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Sassuolo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Sassuolo in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. Juventus are five points behind leaders Inter with a game in hand and will be looking to close that gap with a win.

Juventus are on a 16-game unbeaten run and have not lost a game since September 2023. Interestingly, their last defeat came against Sassuolo, a shocking 4-2 result away from home. They will want to avoid a repeat of that performance in front of the home crowd.

After losing five out of six games in 30 days, Sassuolo finally managed to pick up a win in their latest outing, against Fiorentina. They will be looking to pull off another shock result. albeit away from home this time around. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Date: January 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus are confident in the recovery of Adrien Rabiot, who was absent from the Coppa Italia match last week due to a thigh issue. He is expected to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday, potentially taking the place of the suspended Weston McKennie.

With Federico Gatti facing a one-match suspension, the recently returned Alex Sandro is vying for a spot in the hosts' back three alongside Daniele Rugani.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Huijsen, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Sassuolo team news

Sassuolo is expected to designate Marcus Pedersen and Mattia Viti as their full-backs due to the unavailability of Jeremy Toljan (hamstring) and Matias Vina (knee), both sidelined by injuries.

They are 15th in the standings, only two points safe from the drop zone and will be fielding their best XI to take on the favourites Juventus.

Sassuolo predicted XI: Consigli; Pedersen, Erlic, Ferrari, Viti; Boloca, Henrique; Berardi, Thorstvedt, Lauriente; Pinamonti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Consigli, Cragno, Pegolo Defenders: Viña, Erlić, Pedersen, Ferrari, Viti, Toljan, Ruan, Missori, Falasca Midfielders: Bajrami, Henrique, Racic, Thorstvedt, Volpato, Boloca, Obiang, Lipani Forwards: Berardi, Lauriente, Pinamonti, Castillejo, Alvarez, Mulattieri, Konradsen Ceide, Defrel, Russo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Sassuolo 4 - 2 Juventus Serie A April 2023 Sassuolo 1 - 0 Juventus Serie A August 2022 Juventus 3 - 0 Sassuolo Serie A April 2022 Sassuolo 1 - 2 Juventus Serie A February 2022 Juventus 2 - 1 Sassuolo Coppa Italia

