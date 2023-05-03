Juventus vs Lecce: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A game Juventus vs Lecce in the UK, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will face Leece in a Serie A encounter at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The hosts have won their last two matches against Lecce in Serie A and will be looking to further better the record. However, they are winless in their last four Serie A matches which have included three losses and Massimiliano Allegri would be desperate to stop the rut.

Meanwhile, Leece won their last league game against Udinese, after losing seven of their previous eight (D1). If they can cause an upset in Turin, the Giallorossi could achieve two consecutive wins in Serie A for the first time since January.

But no player in Lecce's current team has ever scored against Juventus in Serie A and the last player to score a goal against the Bianconeri away from home was Andrea Bertolacci, on May 2, 2012, more than a decade ago.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream it live online.

Kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Leece Date: May 3, 2023 Kick-off: 5 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium.

The game is scheduled for May 3, at Allianz Stadium. It will kick off at 5 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Leece online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT App/Website

BT Sport 1 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BT App/Website.

Team news

Juventus team news & squad

Allegri might freshen things up in the middle and recall club captain Leonardo Bonucci in the starting XI.

Arkadiusz Milik could lead the lines once again as Dusan Vlahovic is nursing an ankle problem while Moise Kean still remains injured.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Danilo; Iling, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Soule; Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Perin, Pinsoglio, Szczesny. Defenders Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, De Sciglio, Bonucci, Bremer. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Miretti, Cuadrado, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Paredes, Pogba, Kostic. Forwards Iling Junior, Di Maria, Soule, Chiesa, Milik.

Leece team news & squad

Leece will miss Marin Pongracic and Giuseppe Pezzella for this fixture with injuries while Gabriel Strefezza remains suspended.

Marco Baroni might be even tempted to replicate the same starting XI that handed him the three points against Udinese with only Lameck Banda replacing Strefezza.

Leece possible XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Oudin; Banda, Colombo, Di Francesco

Position Players Goalkeepers Falcone, Bleve, Brancolini. Defenders Baschirotto, Umtiti, Ceccaroni, Romagnoli, Tuia, Gallo, Gendrey, Cassandro, Lemmens. Midfielders Hjulmand, Samek, Blin, Gonzalez, Maleh, Askildsen, Helgason, Berisha. Forwards Banda, Di Francesco, Oudin, Colombo, Ceesay, Persson.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 29/10/2022 Leece 0-1 Juventus Serie A 27/06/2020 Juventus 4-0 Leece Serie A 26/10/2019 Leece 1-1 Juventus Serie A 03/05/2012 Juventus 1-1 Leece Serie A 08/01/2012 Leece 0-1 Juventus Serie A

