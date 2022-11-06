Can Juventus leapfrog Inter in the Serie A table?

Massimiliano Allegri's square up against Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan who are currently just 2 points ahead of them.

Juventus come into this on the back of a 2-1 defeat against PSG in the UCL and dropping down to Europa League in the process. In the Serie A, however, Juventus have won their last 3 Serie A games while keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

Inter Milan on a four game win streak in the league after managing just one win in the previous four Serie A games. Inzaghi's side have scored the third most number of goals in the league and are yet to draw a game in the league this season. Inzaghi has a very good record against the Biaconeri, having beaten them 7 times in 18 meetings since his debut.

Juventus vs Inter Milan probable lineups

Juventus XI (3-5-1-1): Szczęsny; Gatti, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milik

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Barella, Asllani, Gagliardini, Gosens; Martinez, Correa

Juventus vs Inter Milan LIVE updates

Juventus's upcoming fixtures

Juventus have two remaining fixtures before the FIFA World Cup break. They face Verona on the 10th and then square up in a big game against Lazio, currently 5th in the table, on 14th of this month.