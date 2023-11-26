Juventus vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A returns after the international break with a cracker as league leaders Inter Milan face a stern test of their credentials away at Scudetto rivals Juventus in the Derby d'Italia on Sunday, with the two sides separated by just two points at the top of the table.

Juventus have enjoyed a fine campaign so far, and will buoyed by a seven-game unbeaten run heading into the international break, keeping six clean sheets and recording five consecutive wins. The hosts have lost just once this season and are sitting just two points off the pace and can be considered serious title contenders.

Inter, meanwhile, chalked up a six-game winning streak prior to the international break, currently setting the pace in Serie A, while they have only lost once across all competitions this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The top-of-the-table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

USMNT international Timothy Weah has suffered an injury and will miss the rest of the month, while Manuel Locatelli (rib) needs to be assessed in the build-up to the game. Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo remain out injured, while Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are unavailable due to respective long-term bans.

Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti are working to recover and are expected to start. Brazilian defender Alex Sandro could also recover in time from a muscle problem and should take a place on the bench.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Rabiot, Miretti, Kostic; Chiesa, Kean

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge Forwards: Vlahović, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Iling Junior

Inter team news

Inter will be without the services of starting centre-backs Benjamin Pavard and Alessandro Bastoni, with the pair battling injuries, while Juan Cuadrado will be evaluated to see if he can play against his former club.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/4/23 Inter 1-0 Juventus Coppa Italia 5/4/23 Juventus 1-1 Inter Coppa Italia 20/3/23 Inter 0-1 Juventus Serie A 7/11/22 Juventus 2-0 Inter Serie A 12/5/22 Juventus 2-4 Inter Coppa Italia

Useful links