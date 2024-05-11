Juventus vs Salernitana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana, as well as kick-off time and team news

Juventus are on the brink of confirming a top-four finish in Serie A as they play hosts to Salernitana at the Allanz Stadium on Sunday.

Despite failing to pick up a win in their last four league outings, the Old Lady need just a point against the already relegated Garnets in order to play in the Champions League next season.

Juventus vs Salernitana kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, May 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Juventus vs Salernitana online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juve boss Max Allegri will be without Danilo, Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio, while Timothy Weah will face a suspension after picking up his milestone booking in the 1-1 draw against Roma last Sunday.

Kenan Yildiz is a doubt due to an illness, as Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic could continue in attack.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Fagioli, Alcaraz, Caviglia, Pogba, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Salernitana team news

With Antonio Candreva is among those on the injury list, Loum Tchaouna is set to be involved in attack for the visitors.

Giulio Maggiore, Grigoris Kastanos, Norbert Gyomber, Jerome Boateng and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are all sidelined through injuries.

Domagoj Bradaric emerges a doubt after picking a knock in Monday's 2-1 loss to Atalanta, while Niccolo Pierozzi is set to serve a one-match ban.

Salernitana possible XI: Fiorillo; Pierozzi, Fazio, Pirola; Sambia, Coulibaly, Basic, Zanoli; Vignato, Tchaouna; Ikwuemesi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costil, Fiorillo, Allorca Defenders: Pirola, Pellegrino, Manolas, Pasalidis, Fazio, Bradaric, Zanoli, Sambia Midfielders: Legowski, Coulibaly, Basic, Martegani, Gomis Forwards: Wiessman, Ikwuemesi, Mikael, Simy, Dia, Sfait, Tchaouna, Vignato

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Salernitana across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 7, 2024 Salernitana 1-2 Juventus Serie A January 4, 2024 Juventus 6-1 Salernitana Coppa Italia February 7, 2023 Salernitana 0-3 Juventus Serie A September 11, 2022 Juventus 2-2 Salernitana Serie A March 20, 2022 Juventus 2-0 Salernitana Serie A

