Juventus vs Frosinone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus are set to welcome Frosinone to the Allianz Stadium for Thursday's Coppa Italia quarter-final.
Enjoying a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, the Old Lady are currently on a four-game winning streak that began with a 2-1 Serie A win against Frosinone.
Max Allegri's men recently completed a domestic double over Salernitana, while Eusebio Di Francesco's side defeated Napoli 4-0 in the round of 16 phase of the cup competition but enter this match on the back of three consecutive league losses following a 3-2 result against Monza.
Juventus vs Frosinone kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Allianz Stadium
The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Frosinone will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.
It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on January 11 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Juventus vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.
Team news & squads
Juventus team news
Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso are expected to return to the squad from a knee problem and illness, respectively, while Manuel Locatelli is back from a ban to possibly start in place of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in the middle.
On the other hand, Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio are set to remain sidelined through injuries, whereas Adrien Rabiot may miss a couple of games after picking up a thigh injury during training.
Among the expected changes for the cup game, Mattia Perin would start ahead of Wojciech Szczesny in goal, with one of Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic to feature alongside Kenan Yildiz in attack.
Juventus possible XI: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Yildiz, Milik.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz
Frosinone team news
The Juventus-owned trio of Matias Soule, Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea can all feature here, while Pierluigi Frattali's suspension on account of seeing red against Monza is limited to the Serie A.
Anthony Oyono, Riccardo Marchizza and Jaime Baez are out injured.
Joined on a loan deal from Bologna, Kevin Bonifazi is likely to feature at the back.
Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Bonifazi, Lirola; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Harroui; Soule, Jorge, Ibrahimovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turati, Cerodolini, Frattali
|Defenders:
|Okoli, Monterisi, Bonifazi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Lusuardi, Lirola
|Midfielders:
|Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Harroui, Brescianini, Lulic, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli
|Forwards:
|Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni, Caso, Kvernadze, Soule, Ibrahimovic, Bidaoui, Ghedjemis
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Frosinone across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 23, 2023
|Frosinone 1-2 Juventus
|Serie A
|February 15, 2019
|Juventus 3-0 Frosinone
|Serie A
|September 23, 2018
|Frosinone 0-2 Juventus
|Serie A
|February 7, 2016
|Frosinone 0-2 Juventus
|Serie A
|September 23, 2015
|Juventus 1-1 Frosinone
|Serie A