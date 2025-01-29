How to watch today's Juventus vs Benfica Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will be looking to book their Champions League round of 16 berth when they welcome Benfica to the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

While the Italian outfit can advance directly to the knockouts, Benfica are at risk of an early exit in the European top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica will be available to watch live on Discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

New arrival Randal Kolo Muani is ineligible to play in the league phase, while Dusan Vlahovic faces a sort of exile at the club. So Nico Gonzalez is in line to lead the line of attack against Benfica.

Meanwhile, Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao are in contention after recovering from injury, with Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Bremer still confined to the treatment room.

Benfica team news

Bagging a hat-trick against Barcelona in the last European game, Vangelis Pavlidis should start up front once again.

Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria will also be involved in the final third.

Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches are out injured, while Alvaro Carreras and Arthur Cabral are suspended for the tie.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links