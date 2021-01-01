Juventus boss Pirlo doubts summer transfer for Dybala while airing Ronaldo & Morata attack plan

The Bianconeri coach believes the Argentine forward will be at his disposal in 2021-22 and is hoping to see him bring injury issues to a close

Andrea Pirlo has ruled out a summer switch away from Juventus for Paulo Dybala, with the Bianconeri boss confident that the Argentina international will not move on despite approaching the final year of his contract.

Fresh terms for the talented 27-year-old have been mooted for some time , while transfer talk has never been far away in recent windows.

Pirlo is reluctant to be drawn on what the long-term future could hold, but he is hoping to see injury issues for Dybala ironed out as he nails down a regular role in Turin alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

What has been said?

Quizzed on Dybala ahead of a Serie A clash with Genoa on Sunday, Pirlo said: “I’ve always said Dybala is an important player and unfortunately I haven’t had him at my disposal very much this season.

“Let’s look at the present, because that is more important than the future.

“He still has a year left on his contract, so we will have him here next season. Dybala is a player who makes the difference.

“I do hope to be able to use Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Dybala together at some point. I can say it’s probable Dejan Kulusevski will start tomorrow.”

Who else has Pirlo been discussing?

A Juve legend has not enjoyed the easiest of debut campaigns at the Bianconeri helm, with the Serie A title in danger of slipping through his grasp.

Pirlo has, however, seen Federico Chiesa shine on the back of his arrival from Fiorentina last summer.

The 23-year-old has hit 12 goals this season, alongside nine assists, with his stock continuing to soar with Juve and Italy.

Article continues below

Pirlo added on a player who still has plenty of potential to unlock: “Chiesa is excellent in one-on-one situations, but he can still improve in situations and controlling the tempo.

“He is hungry and eager to learn, which is wonderful to know.”

Further reading