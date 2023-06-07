'Never in question' - Juventus confirm Massimiliano Allegri will stay on as manager despite 2022-23 'collapse'

Juventus' general manager, Maurizio Scanavino, has confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will remain Juventus boss despite their "collapse" this term.

Juventus finished seventh in Serie A

Knocked out in UCL group stages

But Allegri to continue at the helm

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri had a horrific end to the 2022-23 season after the club were handed a fresh 10-point ban for their involvement in 'financial irregularities'. This deduction saw them finish down in seventh in the league, meaning they will be without Champions League football next season.

Juve remained trophyless for the second consecutive season after getting beaten by Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, and were also ousted at the same stage in the Europa League by eventual winners Sevilla. However, Scanavino has clarified that the Italian tactician will continue in charge of the club next season - despite having "heated confrontations" with him at various points this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Allegri has never been in question," he told Sky Sport. "There is total sharing of all future and transfer market scenarios with him. We have daily meetings and contacts with Allegri and that's how we started facing this storm. There have been moments of confrontation, sometimes they have even been heated, but our relationship has been consolidated very quickly. The will is to do the best for the players and the club, and in the storm in which we found ourselves we worked well together, even if some performances could have been better. In the end we finished third in the table and came within one step of two finals. We didn't have an excellent start to the season, while in the last part there was a collapse due to psychological issues"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scanavino confirmed that despite the financial struggles - as they will be without Champions League football - Juve will strive to build a competitive team and, with Allegri calling the shots, he hopes that their fortunes will turn around next campaign.

"We understand the discontent, the fans were in the same boat as us," he added. "The situation that has arisen has not helped us to obtain the results we would have liked. With the confirmation of Allegri we start from a fixed point, he is the right person to guarantee sporting continuity. There are some economic issues that are not easy to manage, but we will put maximum humility, maximum commitment and self-criticism to get back to getting results and a better game."

WHAT NEXT? Allegri will have his task cut out as there will be pressure to deliver silverware after two seasons without, both on the domestic front as well as in Europe if they qualify for the Europa Conference League group stages. Moreover, he will have to win back the dressing room as the Italian has reportedly lost a number of figures, particularly the younger players.