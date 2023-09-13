Jurgen Klopp is going nowhere! Liverpool boss' agent Marc Kosicke confirms his client has no intention of taking vacant Germany job after Hansi Flick sacking

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no intention of taking the vacant Germany job, according to his agent Marc Kosicke.

Klopp unavailable, says agent

Kop boss has deal until 2026

Germany search for Flick replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany are on the hunt for a new national team manager after Hansi Flick was sacked after just 16 months in the role. The German federation's director of football Rudi Voller had reportedly saw Klopp as the ideal candidate. But any hopes of a deal have been snuffed out by the Liverpool boss' agent.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kosicke told Sportschau: "Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Klopp may one day manage his country there was always the feeling that the opportunity had come too soon this time around. The 56-year-old appears committed to his current squad-rebuilding project at Anfield and it would be a major surprise if he did not serve out his current contract, which still has three years to run. Germany and Voller will reportedly turn their attention to Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked as Bayern Munich manager in March.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND KLOPP? Klopp and Liverpool face a trip to Wolves on Saturday lunchtime.