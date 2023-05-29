Big summer for Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp expects 'pretty busy period' as Reds get set for transfer spree

- Reds set for vital summer window
WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after his side's 4-4 draw at Southampton, which brought the curtain down on a disappointing season for the Reds, Klopp told reporters that work would now take place to strengthen his squad ahead of a push for trophies and success next term.
WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said: "Now we can start preparing for the future. I don’t feel like I need a break, not at all. Honestly I’m completely fine. If you’d have asked me 11 games ago if you want to have a break, then I’d have thought about it, to be honest! But I’m absolutely fine, full of energy.
"I have a break – I don’t have training and those kind of things – but a pretty busy period hopefully starts now as well, in a different area of the game, and I’m more than happy to do that. I will find time to re-energise and then we start again in July."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are known to be targeting at least three new players this summer, with midfield a key area of focus. Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is among their top targets, with the Argentine star appearing to say farewell to Seagulls fans after their 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be expected to strengthen significantly after dropping out of the top four, while a number of household names will also be ushered out the exits. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are among those departing Anfield as free agents this summer.