'What Julian Nagelsmann created has to be exploited' - Thomas Tuchel opens up on shock Bayern appointment & vows to win 'ALL the titles'

Thomas Tuchel made his intentions clear as new Bayern Munich boss, vowing to build upon the work done by Julian Nagelsmann and "win all the titles".

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager opened up on the surprise move in his first press conference since being installed at the Bayern helm, after the club confirmed Nagelsmann's sacking on Friday. With the Bavarian giants currently just one point off top spot in the Bundesliga and having reached the Champions League quarter-finals, Tuchel highlighted the good work done by the young coach, but insisted he's ready to take the opportunity to replace him with both hands.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The timing was surprising, I didn't expect it and there was no contact beforehand," the Champions League-winning coach said on the move. "I assumed that I would continue my career abroad. The first interview was on Tuesday evening. The size of the challenge was the deciding factor that I wanted to do it. Things went very quickly this time, it's a top solution for me."

On his objectives for the remainder of the season, Tuchel added: "The position that Julian created with the team, that we have a chance of winning the title in all three competitions, has to be exploited. Of course there are also risks involved. But we love the pressure and the stress. Winning all titles is still possible. I have an idea of ​​what to do and I'm really looking forward to it. It's about playing for all titles."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern's decision rocked the footballing world and certainly came as a surprise to Nagelsmann, who is now a target for Tottenham. But the club presided over by Oliver Kahn will want an instant response to a steady decline since the World Cup, and Tuchel seems to fit the bill perfectly. The experienced German tactician was able to take a sub-par Chelsea side struggling in the league to Champions League glory in less than half-a-year, displays which Kahn and Co. hope he can replicate almost immediately.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? The German will take his first training session at Bayern imminently, but will have to wait until Friday to work with many of the international players. A date with former club Dortmund awaits Tuchel in his first Bundesliga match in charge on April 1.