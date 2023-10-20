Julian Alvarez on the move?! Real Madrid eyeing Man City ace and FIFA World Cup winner with Lionel Messi and Argentina

Yash Thakur
Julian Alvarez Man City 2023-24Getty
J. ÁlvarezArgentinaTransfersReal MadridManchester City

Manchester City's Argentine sensation, Julian Alvarez, is reportedly on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

  • Alvarez on Real Madrid's radar
  • No release clause in his Man City contract
  • Integral part of the Man City and Argentine squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side is eyeing a move for Manchester City's Julian Alvarez in the summer, according to reports in Argentina. However, the 23-year-old is under contract at City until June 2028 with no release clause option in his deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine forward was an integral part of Man City's treble-winning side last season and was instrumental in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in 2022.

Real Madrid lost long-term striker, Karim Benzema, in the summer and replaced him with Joselu but are still looking to boost their forward line with further additions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Julian Alvarez Man City 2023-24Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez Manchester City 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Cityzens are set to face Brighton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on October 21.

