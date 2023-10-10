'Anti-Mourinhism' - Jose Mourinho slams critics who want him sacked at Roma as he eases pressure with much-needed Cagliari win

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at critics who want him to leave the Serie A club after their tough start to the new season.

Mourinho under pressure at Roma

Roma beat Cagliari

Mourinho addresses doubtful fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The 60 year old has claimed there is 'Anti-Mourinhism' among certain sections of the Roma fanbase. Prior to his side's decisive victory over Cagliari, he had been under serious pressure following an underwhelming start to the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is Anti-Mourinhism too. Especially in Rome, you can find both sides," he said in the aftermath of the win.

"Anti-Mourinhism is followed by people who are happy when Roma don't win and when Roma have no European success. They have fun on the radio and that's fine. I'm saying this because I meet people on the street, in any part of the world, who identify with my way of living life. To me, however, the most important game is always the next one, the past is history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma are slowly beginning to climb the Serie A table, with Mourinho's side currently sat in tenth following back-to-back wins against Frosinone and Cagliari. Reports had previously emerged that the club would look to part ways with Mourinho if they failed to beat their most recent opponents, just months after the former Chelsea boss rejected lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking on the possibility of working in Saudi Arabia eventually, Mourinho has said: "I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there."

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Despite doubts over his future continuing to grow, Mourinho will prepare his Roma side for their upcoming fixture against Monza as usual.