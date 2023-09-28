Third season syndrome?! Jose Mourinho makes bizarre defence of appalling Roma record after 4-1 loss to Genoa leaves them two points clear of Serie A relegation zone

Jose Mourinho's third-season syndrome might well have kicked in as Roma were thumped 4-1 by Genoa in a Serie A fixture on Thursday evening.

Roma beaten 4-1 by Genoa

Only one win in six matches

Currently in 16th spot in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? Genoa had not managed to secure a victory in their last 16 attempts against the Roman club and were heading into this fixture on the back of two defeats and one draw, but they managed to shock Mourinho's side on Thursday.

Genoa took an early lead through Albert Gudmundsson which was cancelled out by Bryan Cristante. Mateo Retegui volleyed the ball into the net to restore the lead just before half-time. Morten Thorsby added another in the 74th minute and Junior Messias sealed the victory by scoring the fourth goal seven minutes later.

This was Roma's third defeat in six games which leaves them reeling in sixteenth spot, just two points shy of the Serie A relegation zone.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nonetheless, Mourinho remained defiant even after the worst-ever start and said: “It’s true, it’s the worst beginning of the season ever for Roma and for me as manager…but it’s also true that Roma never had the chance to play two consecutive European finals in their history”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has historically struggled to find success in his third season with a club. It is only once that he has made it to a successive fourth campaign, which was during his first spell with Chelsea, only to be shown the door before Christmas.

With Real Madrid, he left after a dismal third campaign where the Spanish giants won only one trophy; the Spanish Super Cup. History repeated itself during his second spell at Stamford Bridge as he was shown the door in December of the 2015-16 season after losing nine of 16 Premier League matches.

It occurred again at Manchester United as he was sacked before Christmas in his third season with just seven wins in the first 17 Premier League games. At Tottenham, he did not last two full seasons and was asked to leave after 17 months in charge.

WHAT NEXT? Roma fans called out Mourinho and the players when they walked towards the away stand after the match as they chanted "Show us respect," "Show some balls," and "Enough of this sh*t." The Portuguese might need to go back to the drawing board after the latest upset before he rallies his troops again on Sunday evening against Frosinone in Serie A.