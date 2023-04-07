Jose Mourinho changes Roma training after fears of SPYING from Torino boss

Jose Mourinho changed Roma's usual routine amid fears Torino boss Ivan Juric might send one of his spies to watch the Giallorossi train.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the battle for the top four hots up, Mourinho does not want to leave any stone unturned to secure a Champions League berth for next season. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Portuguese manager changed his usual tactical training session with rotations in the possible line-up so as to not give away any hint to his opponents. It is thought that Mourinho fears Michele Orecchio, the man in charge of scouting Torino’s opponents, might peek into the final training session before the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also mentions that Mourinho and his staff have also joked about Orecchio’s scouting abilities, as Roma's training ground is wrapped in sponsor banners to prevent outsiders to take a look at the practice sessions. However, to be absolutely sure, Mourinho sent his assistant Nuno Santos to take a walk around the training ground to see if it was actually possible to have a sneak peek by hiding between the hedges.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roma are currently locked in stiff competition with Inter, AC Milan and Atalanta for a place in the top four. With 10 rounds to go, Mourinho's troops are in fifth spot, equal on points with fourth-placed Inter, while one behind Mian who are at 51. Atalanta are breathing down their neck on 48 and any slip-up could cost them dearly.

WHAT NEXT? Roma will take on Torino away from home in a Serie A fixture on Saturday.