Jorginho '100 per cent' staying at Chelsea despite Napoli links, claims midfielder's agent

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is “100 per cent" staying at the club this summer, says his agent Joao Santos.

The Brazil-born Italy international hinted last month that he was ready to quit Stamford Bridge in order to escape Britain’s inclement weather and return to Serie A.

Santos also revealed the player would consider a return to former club Napoli if the opportunity presented itself, but has now rowed back on those comments and insists he is staying in London after all.

What did Santos say about Jorginho’s future?

When asked about Jorginho’s future, Santos told Tuttomercato: “He has a two-year contract with Chelsea. He is thinking about playing in the European Championships and then the World Cup in Qatar. He will remain at Chelsea, 100 per cent”

Asked if the 29-year-old will sign a contract extension at the club, Santos added: “We will talk about it in a few months.”

Jorginho is now in his third season at Chelsea having followed Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018.

Sarri departed after just one season in west London but Jorginho remained and has established himself as a key player under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, making 126 appearances and scoring 16 goals.

However, he has regularly been linked with a move back to Serie A and rumours of a return to Napoli gathered pace last month amid reports his former boss Sarri was also set for a second spell at the club.

Jorginho fuelled those rumours further by admitting he missed Naples and disliked the cold weather in London, but it seems he is ready to remain in the Premier League until at least the end of his current deal in 2023.

