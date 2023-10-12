Jorge Vilda appointed Morocco head coach after being sacked by Spain just 16 days after winning Women's World Cup 2023

Jorge Vilda has been appointed as the head coach of the Morocco women's team.

Vilda takes over Morocco women's team

Fired by Spain after winning World Cup

Will take over from Reynald Pedros

WHAT HAPPENED? Vilda has secured a new job after having been fired by Spain just 16 days after winning the World Cup. The Spain boss moved on due to a number of controversies surrounding the team following the Women's World Cup in July. RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal ceremony at Stadium Australia following Spain's victory against England, which caused controversy and led to his resignation. Vilda was also sacked in the fall-out of the scandal but it has now been confirmed he will take over as Morocco boss and begin a new challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in 2023 and reached the last 16, where they were beaten by France. They finished as runners-up to South Africa at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and are hosting the tournament in 2024.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Vilda will take over the reins of the team from Reynald Pedros who had been in charge since 2021 and oversaw Morocco's best-ever finish at a World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.