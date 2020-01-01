Jones airs Liverpool future hope as he pays tribute to ‘perfect’ Klopp

The highly-rated Anfield academy graduate is looking to spend “many, many more years” working under a Premier League title-winning coach on Merseyside

Curtis Jones is looking to spend “many, many more years” at , with the highly-rated 19-year-old hoping that a lengthy spell at Anfield will be taken in under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have tied their German tactician to terms through to 2024.

It has been suggested that Klopp will move on once that contract comes to a close, as he will have spent almost nine years on Merseyside by that point.

The hope is that a Premier League and -winning coach will deliver more success before the day comes for him to bid farewell.

Jones believes a “perfect” coach is capable of keeping Liverpool on the loftiest of perches, with it his intention to start playing a more prominent role for the Reds heading forward.

Asked about his ambition and what it is like to play under Klopp, academy graduate Jones told Liverpool’s official website: "I've got one word and that's perfect.

"He is perfect for any type of player – defender, midfielder, attacker, 'keeper, anything – because he is somebody that is, he's like a father figure to anybody.

"It doesn't matter if you are captain, vice-captain, young player or a regular starter, he is somebody that you respect so high.

"He is somebody that when you are doing well he will be the first to tell you, but then when you're not he's also the first to let you know.

"He's someone for me that is guiding me well. He's always put me on at the right times when he knows it's perfect for me to come and play. He's never not put me in the deep end when I might not play as well as I can, he just knows when the games are always right, so he's perfect.

"On the side of that, he's a great man and his character is top! I love working with him and I hope to spend many, many more years with him."

Jones enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield in 2019-20, with the teenage midfielder taking in 12 appearances – one of which saw him become the club’s youngest captain – while also recording three goals to go with his Club World Cup and Premier League winners’ medals.