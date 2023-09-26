'Nobody wanted him' - Joao Felix was offered to Man Utd and Man City before securing Barcelona move, says Paulo Futre

Former Portugal and Atletico Madrid winger Paulo Futre has claimed Joao Felix was offered to the Manchester giants before securing Barcelona move.

Manchester clubs rejected Felix

Refused to join Aston Villa

Moved to Barcelona on transfer deadline day

WHAT HAPPENED? As per Futre, once Joao Felix's Chelsea loan spell ended this summer, the Portuguese star was offered to several clubs including Manchester United and Manchester City but neither side were interested in signing the forward. Atletico even held talks with Aston Villa over a possible move but that transfer was declined by the player himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Cadena Ser, Futre said, "When João said he dreamed of playing for Barça I began to live a nightmare that lasts to this day. I called him [Mendes] and told him that the statements that Joao had made were his doing and he said no. We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken to Manchester United. I verified what he told me because I have friends and it was true. Later he had spoken with Manchester City, I also checked and they didn’t want João either.

"What happened between João and Cholo [Diego Simeone] happens every day in football. It’s something normal. What is not normal is that phenomenal coaches knew that João was a genius (…) he entered their game system, but nobody wanted him. Neither Arteta, nor Guardiola, nor Klopp, any club… My question is why? The only team that has wanted him has been Aston Villa. Joao said no when there was an agreement between Atleti and Aston Villa at the beginning of July."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After getting rejected by the Premier League giants, Felix eventually joined Barcelona on a one-year loan deal on the transfer deadline day. The move to the Catalan giants has proved to be a blessing for the young forward who seems to be in fiery form at the start of the season, scoring three goals and contributing with two assists in four appearances thus far.

WHAT NEXT? Felix will be next seen in action on Tuesday when Barcelona face Mallorca in La Liga.