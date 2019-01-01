Joao Felix limps off in Atletico debut

The teenager had won a penalty after a scintillating run before walking off the field after 65 minutes of his Spanish debut

Joao Felix has limped of the field in his debut for , after suffering an apparent leg injury.

The international joined Atleti in a €120m (£113m/$142m) deal over the summer but was unable to finish his debut, being replaced by another new boy in Marcos Llorente after 65 minutes.

The 19-year-old challenged for a header and appeared in some discomfort after landing. Medical staff worked on his leg, but he was not able to continue.

He left the field under his own power, with his new side 1-0 up against .

Felix had won a penalty earlier in the game after a mazy dribble, but Alvaro Morata missed the spot-kick.

It was an up and down day for debutants at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital.

Former right-back Kieran Trippier got off to a good start, providing an assist to ex- man Morata, for the opening goal in the 23rd minute.

Trippier was replacing long-time Atleti right-back Juanfran who left the club this summer. On the other side of the defense Renan Lodi was replacing club legend Felipe Luis, who joined Juanfran in moving to in the close-season.

Lodi was sent off in the first half of his Primera Division bow, picking up two yellow cards in as many minutes.

Diego Simeone’s marquee signing for the summer was certainly Felix though, and his substitution will be a cause for concern for the Madrid head coach.

The former wonderkid was one of the hottest targets over the summer and his arrival with the club was seen as quite a coup.

He will be expected to fill the shoes of Antoine Griezmann as the prolific international striker left the team to move to , in an ill-tempered transfer that lead Atleti to accuse the Blaugrana of tapping up their talismanic forward.

The arrival of Joao Felix cushioned the blow of the World Cup winning striker’s exit and meant his new club were expected in some quarters to challenge Barca’s La Liga supremacy.

The Catalan giants were defeated in their opening game by Athletic Bilbao , giving Felix and Atleti an early chance to set a marker.