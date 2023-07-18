'My dream' – Joao Felix reveals he wants to join Barcelona as Atletico Madrid exile continues

Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix has revealed he wants to play for Barcelona.

Felix outlines future intentions

Seems likely to leave Atletico

Manchester United have been linked

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix is expected to be on the move this summer, after the end of his six-month loan from Atleti to Chelsea, and has told Fabrizio Romano that it would be his 'dream' to play at the Camp Nou for Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’d love to play for Barça," he said. “Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen whether the interest in a move is mutual, with Barcelona still limited in what they can do in the transfer market, due to their financial situation. Felix, 23, is a former Golden Boy winner, but it's not gone to plan for him since a big-money move from Benfica to La Liga in 2019. He scored four goals in 20 Chelsea appearances during his loan spell in the Premier League last summer and has been linked with Manchester United, as well as a return to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The Portuguese's future is very much up in the air, but what seems likely is that he'll move on this summer, with his relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone now virtually non-existent. He was made to train with the club's youth team recently.