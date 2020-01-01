Jimenez: Wolves can finish in the Premier League's top four

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are capable of winning the race for the final Champions League spot, according to their top goalscorer

Raul Jimenez has expressed his belief that can finish in the Premier League's top four once the season restarts, with the whole squad ready to "fight" hard for the highly coveted position.

Wolves are sitting sixth in the top-flight standings after 29 fixtures, two points behind fifth-placed and five adrift of , who currently occupy the final automatic spot.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are not only on course to improve on their seventh-placed finish last season, but they could also end up qualifying for Europe's elite competition if they can string a strong run of wins together at the business end of the campaign.

Wolves were unbeaten in five Premier League matches before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 13, and had also progressed into the last 16 of the .

Jimenez has been a standout performer once again, contributing 16 goals and nine assists to the club's cause across all competitions, while continuing to enjoy a fruitful partnership upfront with international Diogo Jota.

A potential summer move to Old Trafford has been mooted for Jimenez in recent months, with United reportedly among a number of top clubs interested in the Mexican's services, but his sole focus is on helping Wolves earn a surprise place in the Champions League.

"It's big for a team that was promoted [two years ago] and this is only our second season in the Premier League," the 28-year-old striker told Sky Sports.

"We know that we can do it. We can fight for it and I don't think we're going to be disappointed if we don't do it but now that we see that we can do it.

"It's incredible to be part of this team, part of this family, we are all working hard to achieve our goal and I'm really enjoying playing with my team-mates.

"Every one of us adds his little piece to what we are doing. I was really enjoying the season, I know it's not finished yet and we know that we have to keep fighting for the places that we want."