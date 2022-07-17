'Jesus creates chaos!' - Arteta says £45m star is the 'real threat' Arsenal needed after Everton friendly win

The Brazilian's bright start to life with the Gunners continued against their Premier League rivals

Gabriel Jesus "creates chaos" in the final third and is the "real threat" that Arsenal have been missing, according to Mikel Arteta, who was delighted with his latest showing against Everton.

Jesus scored his third goal in two pre-season outings for the Gunners as they secured a 2-0 win over the Toffees in Baltimore on Saturday.

The Brazilian has already begun paying back Arsenal's £45 million ($53m) investment in his talent, with Arteta also pleased with the "leadership skills" that he is bringing to the table.

Arteta hails Jesus' impact at Arsenal

Jesus scored twice in his debut against Nurnberg last week and showed off his predatory instincts once again against Everton, rifling the ball into the roof of the net after a fantastic first touch to control a deep Cedric corner.

The 25-year-old also assisted Bukayo Saka for Arsenal's second, and Arteta was full of praise for the striker after the game.

“He creates chaos, he creates uncertainty and he’s always on your shoulder," the Gunners boss told club media. “He’s always there to nick the ball off you, he’s always in front of the goal.

"He’s a real threat and this is what we need. The moment we give the ball away he is straight away active and putting pressure and getting his team behind him.

“He has a lot of leadership skills, I can see straight away what he’s doing with the boys and he’s the type of guy that we want.”

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will continue their pre-season tour of the United States with a clash against Orlando City on July 21, three days before a Florida Cup final outing against Chelsea.

The Gunners also have a friendly clash against Sevilla to attend to before looking ahead to their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 5.

